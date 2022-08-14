A 72-year-old disabled pensioner who was left stranded following a catalytic converter theft has thanked everyone who helped get her car fixed.

Margaret Cook wrote a letter last month, telling the story of how she was confined to her home after the theft of the catalytic converter from her car.

Margaret sent a follow-up letter, explaining that her car had since been fixed, and offering gratitude to those who helped her.

Reader letter (10012624)

The letter read: "I recently wrote to you about the story of the theft of the Catalytic Converter from my disabled car.

"My brother Adrian decided to get involved and try and help me out. He phoned around a few garages, most of the quotes he was given were way too high.

"I thought that was the end of my car, but he got in touch with Tanvic Tyres on Wharf Road and they gave a quote not to be sneeze at.

"Not only that, they went the extra mile to get me back on the road. When I spoke to them about fixing my car, they said that they were fully booked but would try and fit my car in.

"I had the car towed in on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning I got a call from Tanvic Tyres to say my car was all done and ready to go.

"I couldn’t believe it. Within 24 hours of it going to the garage, I was back on the road.

"I would like to say a big thank you to all the people who came to my aid, from my brother and all those from Tanvic tyres. You’re a fantastic team. Thank you from the bottom of my heart..."