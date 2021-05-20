A Grantham-based letting agency has been shortlisted as one of the top property firms in the UK.

Belvoir Grantham has been recognised for delivering ‘outstanding customer service’ to its clients, making the shortlist of The Estate Agent of the Year Awards (ESTAS) – the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry.

The ESTAS honours the best agents, conveyancers and mortgage advisors in the UK. This year’s shortlist has been calculated following the evaluation of 60,000 client reviews.

Reviews can only be completed at the end of the property transaction and a strict verification process ensures reviews are genuine. The regional and national winners will be announced at the 18th annual ESTAS ceremony held in London in October and presented by TV property expert Phil Spencer.

Branch manager Carly French said: “We are very proud to be shortlisted. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. Hopefully we can go one step further and win at the ESTAS Awards in October.”