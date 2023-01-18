A level crossing was left damaged after a car crashed into a fence near the track.

It was previously reported how four police forces including Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and British Transport Police had all denied knowledge of the incident at the level crossing at Bottesford Lane, Orston.

After seeing yesterday's story a woman, who's husband saw the crash, said he reported the incident to Nottinghamshire Police at 10.55pm on January 6.

Nottinghamshire Police told the newspaper it appeared to have reported it to Leicestershire Police ­— due to it's location at the county border ­— and provided an incident number.

Police tape can be seen on the broken fence, yet no police force has found record of the incident. (61899548)

The crash saw a heavy-duty fence buckled and a mental signpost uprooted by the side of the level crossing.

The woman explained that her husband had seen the driver walking off, and police arrived on the scene at around midnight.

She said: "The vehicle was that close to the track that my husband voiced his concerns of debris may be on the track, that’s why I was so surprised it took so long."

The scene of the incident at the level crossing, Bottesford Lane. (61899545)

Leicestershire Police said: "Police were called at 10.57pm on Friday, January 6, to a report of a one vehicle collision in Orston Lane, Bottesford.

"It was reported a car had collided with a hedge.

"The road was not blocked and no injuries were reported."

The fence and sign remained damaged with police tape across the gap over a week later, on Saturday 14, when photos were taken of the scene.

Network Rail has been approached with the question of when the fence will be repaired to prevent possible tresspass on the Nottingham/Grantham/Skegness line.