The developer behind the £100 million Grantham Designer Outlet Village, being built off the A1 south of the town, has today announced the new premium fashion brands that will open stores there in Summer 2023.

Premium fashion brands Armani and Levi’s are the latest brands to be announced by Rioja Estates, the developer behind the project, with both brands now starting legal negotiations alongside several other globally-recognised fashion, retail and hospitality brands.

In total, Rioja says just under a fifth of the first phase Grantham Designer Outlet Village – where work has started on-site – is already under offer to some of the UK and the world’s most desirable brands.

An artist's impression of how the Grantham Designer Outlet Village will look. (51024757)

Alongside restaurants and coffee shops, the first phase of the Grantham Designer Outlet Village will bring up to 90 "premium and globally-recognised high street and independent labels" to the region, all priced at up to 70 per cent off the RRP.

The second phase is set to bring a further 50 internationally-recognised brands. The Grantham Designer Outlet Village will be the first new designer outlet in the UK to offer a transactional website via its partner Wishibam, which will allow shoppers to browse and buy fashion, footwear and accessories online from the designer outlets' participating brands.

Giles Membrey, managing director of Rioja Estates, said: “We’re on track, and delighted with the progress we are making with brands that we know locals and visitors from afar will want to shop and experience. The Grantham Designer Outlet Village will bring premium fashion and retail brands within comfortable driving distance of the likes of Nottingham, Leicester, Cambridge, Peterborough and Lincoln.

An artist's impression of how the Grantham Designer Outlet Village will look. (51024750)

"Beyond those benefits to shoppers, the scheme will bring over £100 million in direct investment to the region and create around 1,500 permanent jobs when it opens, bringing tremendous opportunities for local residents and businesses.”

Rioja says with 3.5 million visitors expected, trends from existing outlet villages suggest that Grantham town centre and local attractions can expect around an additional 350,000 new visitors per year, or an average of nearly 1,000 per day, thanks to shoppers also visiting the designer outlet village.

The Grantham Designer Outlet Village will bring with it a new bus service shuttling between the station, town centre, and the outlet village, both to provide easy access to Grantham residents and those visiting from farther afield to the outlet village.

A second shopping village is also planned by Downtown at its site at Gonerby Moor. Plans for this will go before the planning committee at South Kesteven District Council tomorrow (Thursday).

Rioja Estates is developing its scheme in partnership with Buckminster, the family-owned, Grantham-based property investor.

Rioja says the designer outlet village will be home to as many as a 50 more brands when phase two is complete.

The developer says the design of the outlet Village is inspired by the surrounding Lincolnshire countryside, featuring architecture that combines traditional forms and contemporary finishes to create a high-quality environment with shop fronts that enhance the area.

It adds that with its focus on providing a better future for Grantham residents, the new destination already claims a BREEAM very good accreditation and aims to focus on sustainably-resourced materials in its construction, and on environmental-friendly features when it opens.

More information can be found at https://granthamoutlet.co.uk/