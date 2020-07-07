Grantham library to reopen next week with new takeaway service
Published: 17:02, 07 July 2020
| Updated: 17:04, 07 July 2020
Grantham library will be open for the public to use again from Monday.
The library will open after a three month COVID-19 lockdown break, along with others in Lincolnshire, in line with government guidance, and will have a number of safety measures in place.
Entry will be on a one-in-one-out system, there will be more frequent cleaning, stock quarantining and hand sanitising stations.
