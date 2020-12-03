Libraries and a number of community hubs across the county are open, but only for click and collect and computer use, after Lincolnshire entered tier 3 this week.

Grantham library users can collect reserved books and use pre-booked public access computers for essential digital public services. There will be no access for browsing.

To reserve books, visit https://capitadiscovery.co.uk/lincolnshire/homeor call 01522 782010.

Grantham library. (38016378)

To reserve a 30 minute session on a computer, call 01522 782010 and you will be transferred to your chosen library to make the booking.

Councillor Nick Worth, executive member for culture, says: "We know these services are a real lifeline to the community. We’ve seen during last month's lockdown, the book click and collect service works really well, and that residents have continued to use the computers to access essential digital public services.

"Again, I would remind residents to call ahead before making a journey -just to check they are open, have your books ready or a timeslot available on the computers.

"To reassure residents, we're doing all we can to keep the facilities Covid secure – so there are many safety measures in place, including hand sanitiser, asking visitors to use face coverings, remaining two metres apart, quarantining books for 72 hours and keeping space beside computers."

Those who currently have loans from Hubs, which remain closed, will be extended into January. Full details will be posted on the @Lincslibraries Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more information, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/libraries