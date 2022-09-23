Grantham Library will be holding a week of special events to celebrate National Libraries Week.

The week, running from Monday, October 3, until Sunday, October 9, celebrates all that libraries have to offer within their local communities, with this year's focus being 'inspiring learning for all' and helping individuals to unlock their full potential.

To support this message, the team at Grantham Library will be holding a variety of events across the week.

Grantham library. (38016378)

Charlotte Harris, library manager at Grantham, said: "You will nurture a love of learning with the brilliant programme of activities at Grantham Library during libraries week.

"We hope our activities will bring the community together to find out more about all the ways the library empowers you to pursue life-long learning.

"Everyone is welcome and the library is free to join. I’m delighted that Grantham College will be coming along to chat about all of their short courses available locally."

The events Grantham Library will be holding are:

Monday, October 3 – Ancestry Help Session from 2pm until 4pm. Booking is essential.

Tuesday, October 4 - Drop in session for short courses at Grantham College from 9.30am. Also, there is mindful adult colouring from 10.30am until 11.30am.

Thursday, October 6 – Red Cross mobility aids coffee morning from 9.30am until 11.30am.

Friday, October 7 – Crochet Club from 10am until 12pm.

Find out more by popping into the library and asking a member of staff, or email the team on grantham.library@lincolnshire.gov.uk.

Follow Grantham Library on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at Lincslibraries, to discover more what is on offer, of you can go their website at www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire.

For more information about libraries week, go to www.librariesweek.org.uk.

To help celebrate the nation libraries, make sure to use #librariesweek.