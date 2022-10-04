Home   News   Article

Grantham Life Saving Club members awarded Royal Life Saving Society UK Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 medallions

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 04 October 2022

Members of a charity life saving club were given special medallions for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Grantham Life Saving Club members were awarded Royal Life Saving Society UK Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 medallions in recognition of their achievements.

They were "delighted" to receive these special awards, which were "even more poignant at the present time".

From left back row: Mel Fulcher, Natasha Bradley, Brian Hubbard, Fiona Hewerdine, Evie Atkinson, Sally Trevor. From left front row: Riley Quinn, Cormac Stanley, Tom Fulcher. (59754776)
The award is a replica of a 1941 lifesaving award achieved by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The charity run club is always eager to recruit new members.

Anyone aged seven or over who can swim 25m confidently and is interested in joining can contact the club via email: Granthamlifesavingclub@gmail.com

