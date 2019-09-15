Life-saving defibrillator to be placed at Grantham park
A defibrillator will be put up on the outside of the visitor centre in Grantham’s Wyndham Park at 11.45am this morning (Sunday) and all are invited to watch the unveiling.
The life-saving equipment is being provided by the Grantham Lions Club, which will also pay for its maintenance costs.
Phil Marshall, club president, said he is “very pleased” the defibrillator is finally going up after lengthy conversations with South Kesteven District Council.
Cabinet member for communities, health and wellbeing Councillor Robert Reid said: “We are grateful to Grantham Lions Club for making this happen. Swift action can be vital in helping people survive and recover in a medical emergency.
“While we hope there will be no need to use the defibrillator, the fact that it will be there in Wyndham Park could mean the difference between a good recovery or a tragic outcome.”
