A potentially life-saving defibrillator has been installed in a Grantham park thanks to the town’s Lions Club, and a donation from a South Kesteven district councillor.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan gave her entire 2019-20 South Kesteven District Council Ward Member Grant of £1,000 to the project, which together with £600 from Grantham Lions Club, meant the vital piece of equipment could be installed on the wall of the park office and public toilets building in Dysart Park.

Grantham Lions Club has previously provided a defibrillator for Wyndham Park.