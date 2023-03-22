Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance releases new video showcasing the impact of life-saving service
A life-saving service has been showcased in a video, featuring a young patient helped by the charity.
Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance has released a video, titled By Your Side, showing doctors, paramedics and pilots responding to missions across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.
It also features eight-year-old Bradley, who was an air ambulance patient when he was airlifted to hospital after a limb-threatening incident.
Last year, the air ambulance was tasked to 1,620 incidents, over 130 more than in 2021 — relying on public support and donations with no direct funding from the government.
Chief executive, Karen Jobling said: “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of people across the communities of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. Everyone who donates to us owns a little part of us and without that help we would not be able to be by the side of patients like Bradley who was airlifted to hospital following a limb-threatening incident a year ago.”
In 2022 it cost £8 million to keep the helicopter flying and the critical care cars operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It is tasked with delivering this emergency service to increasingly more people each year and with increasing costs and demand the £8m figure will increase in 2023.