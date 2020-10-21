Life-size fox statue stolen from garden in village near Grantham
Published: 17:31, 21 October 2020
| Updated: 17:33, 21 October 2020
A bronze life-size fox statue has been stolen from the garden of a property in Lincoln Road, Fulbeck.
The theft was carried out during the night of October 18 and the following morning.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to hear from any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or anyone who has any information on this statue.
Anybody with information about the statue should contact the police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting reference 20000550935
- Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – quoting reference 20000550935
- Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.