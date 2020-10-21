A bronze life-size fox statue has been stolen from the garden of a property in Lincoln Road, Fulbeck.

The theft was carried out during the night of October 18 and the following morning.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to hear from any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or anyone who has any information on this statue.

The fox statue that was stolen from a Fulbeck garden. (42812703)

Anybody with information about the statue should contact the police in one of the following ways: