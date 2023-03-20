Two lifelong friends are holding a clothes sale to raise money for the earthquake appeal.

Fiona Coupland and Helen Segarty, who both live in Long Bennington, will be holding the clothes sale on Saturday, March 25, at the Long Bennington Pavilion.

The money raised from the sale will then be donated to Long Bennington Rotary Club to go towards its appeal to help those affected by the Turkish and Syrian earthquakes.

Fiona Coupland is one organiser behind the clothes sale. (63080977)

The pair hired out tables at the pavilion and there will be 22 sellers at the sale.

Fiona said: "We were fed up of photographing clothes to sell on online forums so we have decided to run a clothes sale.

"We sold the tables within a day and have a waiting list if any drop out. We could not believe how popular it has been and we will very likely have another sale at the end of summer.

Helen Segarty is one organiser behind the clothes sale. (63080970)

"We hope it attracts lots of buyers as there’s some amazing second hand bargains and some still labelled unworn designer fashion.

"We wanted to raise money for an important and current cause, but also to support the Rotary of Long Bennington who have also been raising money for the cause.

"The Rotary are fantastic and always support me with my Guides so it’s nice to support them with our clothes sale."

The clothes sale will raise money for the earthquake appeal. (63080982)

Planet Bake Café will also be open in the pavilion for people to buy refreshments and cake.

There is also a play park for children to play in whilst the adults shop.

The clothes sale will run from 11am until 2pm.

The pavilion is on Main Road, Long Bennington.