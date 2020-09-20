Two students from Barrowby have started their own poetry page.

Lifelong friends, Megan Leadon and Holly Scoffield, both aged 20, used the extra time afforded by lockdown to create the Posey Patch Poetry page that showcases both Megan’s poetry writing and Holly’s design skills.

Megan, an events management student at University of Lincoln, has always enjoyed writing poetry, but began to take it seriously during her creative writing A-Level.

Megan Leadon (left) and Holly Scoffield (right) (42289038)

Although her degree does not involve poetry, she continued writing as a hobby and was encouraged by friends and family to do something with it.

Megan draws much of her poetic influence from the likes of Caroline Duffy and Lang Leav.

Meanwhile, Holly, who is studying surface pattern design at Staffordshire University, is using skills directly applicable to her degree, as she illustrates Megan’s poetry for their page Posey Patch Poetry.

Having met aged four at Barrowby Primary School, the pair have been friends ever since and had always had the idea of working on a creative project together.

Megan said: “We started around July time, so we were coming out of lockdown. We wanted something to keep us busy. We’d discussed it before, but never went away and tried to make anything.

“I had a lot of my friends and family say that they really liked [my poetry] and that I should do something with it and then Holly does surface pattern design, so she does a lot of creative stuff, so we thought that we could come together.”

Holly added: “I would say our friends have been really supportive. Generally in the creative industry, there is so much competition, so we try to be as active as we can with it but still produce work that we really love.”

You can view the pair’s work on Twitter and Instagram @PoesyPatch

