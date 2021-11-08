St Barnabas Hospice have announced the return of their much-loved Light up a Life campaign and torchlight procession.

The hospice, which has a hospice on Barrowby Road and a unit inside Grantham Hospital, is reaching out to supporters and asking them to dedicate a light in memory of a loved one.

The light will join thousands of others on St Barnabas’s beautiful Tree of Life, which stands proudly outside Lincoln Cathedral each year.

Remember loved ones by dedicating a light and attending the torchlight procession. Photo credit: Stuart Wilde Photography

Holly Eyre, fund-raising development manager at the Hospice, said: “We are honoured to be able to bring our supporters together with one extra special Light up a Life celebration this year."

The virtual service will take place online on Tuesday, November 23 at 7pm, and will feature touching readings, music and time for quiet reflection.

Candles will also be lit in remembrance of loved ones.

Louise Cotton, fund-raising Officer at St Barnabas added: “For those of you wanting to do something in person to remember their loved one, we are delighted to let you know that the Torchlight Procession is back for 2021! Join us from 7pm at Claytons Sports and Social Club alongside hundreds of others as we walk to the Cathedral carrying flaming torches in memory of loved ones.

"Due to COVID-19, booking is essential for this event. To register, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/torchlight/ where you will have the option to purchase torches and lanterns in advance.”

To dedicate a light for your loved ones, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/lual