A resident has raised £155 for a hospice in memory of friends who have died of cancer.

Simon Haynes switched on an impressive lights display at his house in Becketts Close, Grantham, before Christmas to raise the money for St Barnabas Hospice in a Hospital in Grantham.

Simon said one friend was looked after by St Barnabas before she died of stomach cancer and another friend, who was due to go into the hospice, died of cancer before they could be admitted.

Simon Haynes presents Paisley Paddison, of St Barnabas Hospice, £155 which he raised from his Christmas lights switch-on. (54194468)

Simon said: “I am really pleased with what I have raised. Every pound is a big help to them.”

Paisley Paddison received the money from Simon on behalf of St Barnabas.

Paisley said: “A huge thank you to Simon. What he has done for the hospice is amazing. St Barnabas could not do its work without the help of the community.”