Lincoln Castle will host a special beacon lighting evening on June 2 in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event is being organised by Lincolnshire County Council and the City of Lincoln Council and will include entertainment from a piper and the Lincoln Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society, culminating with the lighting of two beacons.

The beacons will be lit by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, and the Mayor of Lincoln, Councillor Rosanne Kirk.

Grantham will also host its own beacon lighting event in Dysart Park on June 2 with free live entertainment.

Kate Fenn, civic and international partnerships manager at City of Lincoln Council said:

“Lighting the beacon is such an important event for the city. Lighting the beacons alongside the Lord-Lieutenant will launch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and we look froward to celebrating this prestigious milestone.”

Toby Dennis, the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, added: “This will be the first time a British monarch has marked a Platinum Jubilee, 70 years as Sovereign, and we’re all looking forward to marking this momentous occasion for our Queen and country.

“Our Lincoln Castle beacons will be joining more than 1,500 that will be lit throughout the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, and will be a fantastic sight in Lincoln, providing a chance for us all to come together and celebrate this unique milestone for Her Majesty The Queen.”

Tickets for the event are free and are being offered on a first-come-first-served basis. They are available now from www.lincolncastle.com/ or by contacting the county council’s customer service centre on 01522 782040.

Lincoln Castle will be open throughout the long Jubilee weekend from June 2 to 5 and is inviting everyone to enjoy a Great British Jubilee Picnic. The grounds will be dressed in celebratory colours, with live entertainment from the Castle bandstand and plenty of space to bring your own picnic and soak up the atmosphere of this historic occasion. The grounds are free to enjoy over the bank holiday, and will include bandstand entertainment. All other admission charges will still apply.