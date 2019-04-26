Lincoln to Grantham bus service to now include Grantham railway station

A bus service from Lincoln to Grantham is being extended to include Grantham railway station.

Stagecoach East Midlands announced the extension of the Interconnect number 1 service, to include a direct link to Grantham railway station from Sunday.

The service will no longer terminate at Grantham bus station, but instead continue to Grantham rail station, connecting passengers to the East Coast Main Line with regular train journeys to London.

The service will run hourly between Lincoln and Grantham, calling at villages including Bracebridge Heath, Waddington, Harmston, Coleby, Boothby Grafoe, Navenby, Wellingore, Welbourn, Leadenham, Fulbeck, Caythorpe, Carlton Scroop, Honington, Barkston, Syston, Belton and Manthorpe estate.

Managing director, Stagecoach East Midlands Matt Cranwell said: “The extension of our Interconnect 1 route between Lincoln and Grantham will now provide customers living in rural locations vital rail links to onward connections.

“It’s part of our commitment to providing regular, convenient and comfortable travel options to people and communities across the region.”

A new duo ticket can be used for passengers travelling together; where one adult buys a full price return ticket, a second person can travel for half price.

For commuters the Megaconnect, a weekly ticket, has been reduced to £30. Families can take advantage of the day out ticket for five people at £19.

For full details visit www.stagecoachbus.com