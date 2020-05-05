Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire could be good place to pilot coronavirus track and trace app say health bosses

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 10:19, 05 May 2020
 | Updated: 10:22, 05 May 2020

Health bosses feel Lincolnshire could be used as another pilot area for the test, track and trace app due to be trialled on the Isle of Wight.

The county’s rurality, broadband issues, and number of residents without access to technology would present their own challenges that would need to be ironed out, said Tony McGinty assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council.

The trial was announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock during yesterday’s (Monday, May 4) daily briefing.

