Lincolnshire Adoption Service looking for people to give a child a loving home

Lincolnshire's Adoption Service is encouraging more people to come forward and make a life-changing difference to a young person's life.

During National Adoption Week (12 - 18 October) the team is hosting a virtual information event in the hope that more people will come forward to adopt.

There is a particular need for adopters who can look after:

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Member for Children’s Services, Lincolnshire County Council.Photo supplied. (8664356)

Brothers and sisters who need to be kept together

Children aged 3 years and above

Children with disabilities and additional needs

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children's services, said: "We are always on the lookout for ordinary people who are willing to do something extraordinary and give a child a loving home.

"Nationally, almost half of the children waiting to be adopted are part of a sibling group. And older children (aged 3 years and above) are likely to be part of a sibling group or have additional needs.

"Unfortunately, there is currently a shortage of people coming forward for these groups of children, who often wait the longest to be adopted.

"So if you've ever considered adoption, now is the time to take that next step and make a real difference to a child's life."

The virtual event will include a talk from an approved adopter about their experience, as well as information about how to become an adopter and the support available.

The event is being held on Tuesday 13 October at 6:30pm. Register your place today at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/adoption or call 01522 554114 for more information.