An artist has appeared on the popular tv series, Landscape Artist of the Year.

Vanessa Stone, of Bottesford, near Grantham, is an artist who enjoys working with gouache paints and took part in the wild card competition segment of the show

The episode was filmed in the grounds of Compton Verney, Warwickshire, where Vanessa and 50 others had to produce a landscape.

Vanessa Stone with Stephen Mangan (54577335)

Vanessa said: "I got into the Wild Cards section, but didn't win the wild card competition."

She described the whole experience as "exciting" and explained how even though she didn't win, she feels more confident in her work.

After applying for the show last April Vanessa was asked to be a wild card for the series, with her episode airing on Wednesday, January 19.

Vanessa Stone with her painting (54577349)

Vanessa added: "There were quite a few shots of me so I was really really pleased, and it was quite an interesting process to go through.

"There's some lovely people and it was really nice, then the heavens opened, it was just like a bucket that some body tipped on us."

Most of Vanessa's work is done with gouache paints, but over lockdown she spent a lot of time drawing and trying out new materials.

She said: "I'm really inspired by the places I know that are on my door step, it's the places I am really emotionally connected to."