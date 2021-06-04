This Volunteers’ Week, Lincolnshire Action Trust (LAT) is urging people with free time to become volunteers for the charity which supports vulnerable individuals involved with the criminal justice system.

Lincolnshire Action Trust is looking to recruit further volunteers and mentors from Lincolnshire and Humberside over the next month who have a few spare hours a week to join the charity’s team in working with men and women with convictions to settle into the community as they work towards making positive changes to their lives’.

The charity also runs several visitors’ services at prisons across Greater Lincolnshire as well as at IRC Morton Hall and is looking for volunteers to support these activities too.

Alison Goddard, CEO of Lincolnshire Action Trust which is looking for volunteers to join the charity. (47882267)

Alison Goddard, chief executive of LAT, said: “Volunteers can have a powerful and positive impact on the people they work with and volunteering can be incredibly rewarding.

"Those who go on to become volunteers at LAT can expect to play a role in providing support and help to families who are visiting their relatives or friends in prison.

“We believe that mentoring for example is as beneficial for the mentor as for the mentee. It allows people to meet new people, gain new skills, investigate a career in the sector and give something back.”

Lincolnshire Action Trust welcomes applications from people of all ages and backgrounds across the region who have a commitment to working with both children and adults.

Alison added: “The right type of person for our volunteer roles will have a few hours to spare each week; they will want to improve their skills and experience and may be looking to do something different. One key thing that we do ask when it comes to volunteering with us is that you must be non-judgmental and enjoy helping others.

“If this sounds like you then we’d love for you to apply to volunteer at Lincolnshire Action Trust!”

To find out more about the volunteer positions currently available at LAT, visit their website. Alternatively you can email volunteering@LATcharity.org or call a member of the team on 01522 806611.

To find out more about Lincolnshire Action Trust, visit https://latcharity.org.uk/