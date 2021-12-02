Lincolnshire Co-op has launched an advent calendar campaign to support food banks, including Grantham Food Bank.

Food and hygiene products are needed to help the food banks support vulnerable into the new year and beyond.

People are being encouraged to donate vital supplies to the collection points located in all 94 of Lincolnshire Co-op food stores.

Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography, Keagan Reeve at Lincolnshire Co-op Witham St Hughs Food Store and Pharmacy (53432831)

Items donated will be given directly to the 39 participating food banks and community larders after Christmas.

There is an advent calendar available on Lincolnshire Co-op's website as well as on posters in stores, which outline specific items to collect on each of the 24 days until Christmas.

These items range from tins of tuna and jars of jam to toothpaste and washing detergent.

Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography, Lincolnshire Co-op Witham St Hughs Food Store and Pharmacy (53432844)

As foodbanks receive a lot of donations during the festive period, the collection will be handed over at a later date to manage the post-Christmas slump.

However, buying products is just one way that people can contribute, as Lincolnshire Co-op members can also choose to donate their dividend at the till in food stores.

Last year a total of £18,875 was generously gifted through dividend points.

Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography, Jeanette Cook at Lincolnshire Co-op Witham St Hughs Food Store and Pharmacy (53432841)

Community engagement manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, Sam Turner, said: "The Food Bank Advent Calendar campaign was a great success last year, we saw the community come together to collect almost seven tonnes of products, which is the equivalent of over 16,455 meals.

"It would be wonderful to be able to offer the same level of support to food banks this year, and any contribution is greatly appreciated."

If you want to participate, you can find more information on the calendar and participating food banks at https://www.lincolnshire.coop/foodbankadvent

Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography, Lincolnshire Co-op Witham St Hughs Food Store and Pharmacy (53432838)