Lincolnshire Coop collects over a tonne of donations for food bank campaign

Lincolnshire Coop estimate that they have raised over 1,300kg of food across the county as well as over £16,000 to support those in need.

An estimated 1,350kg of donations, the equivalent of around 3,213 meals, have been distributed across 40 community larders and food banks in December thanks to the generosity of local people.

Lincolnshire Co-op shoppers and colleagues collected essential items and also donated £16,675 of their dividend and cash throughout December 2020 in order to support those in need.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Food Bank Advent Calendar Campaign, picture by Chris Vaughan. (44067975)

The Society reversed the traditional advent calendar format and instead, suggested one item each day that shoppers could drop in collection bins in their local outlets. These items ranged from tinned goods to toiletries and cleaning products.

Food banks typically experience an increased in demand over the festive season, but this year the need for community support was unprecedented.

Donations continue to arrive at food banks throughout January, as those participating from home, work, or school were encouraged to collect their donations over the month and take them to food banks, community larders, or drop-off points at the end of the advent calendar campaign.

Sam Turner, Community Manager at Lincolnshire Co-op said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who donated to our Food Bank Advent Calendar campaign.

“Thanks to the generosity of our shoppers, members, and colleagues, we’ve been able to support the important work of local food banks in our area and help feed families at Christmas at beyond.”