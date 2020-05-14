Lincolnshire Coronavirus: Police still cracking down on parties and barbecues under coronavirus legislation

Police will continue to crackdown on people breaching COVID-19 guidelines by holding birthday parties and group barbecues.

Deputy chief constable of Lincolnshire Police and chairman of the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum Jason Harwin said that while accepting the limitations, it was still against regulations for people for mixed household groups to meet.

It comes as people expressed confusion over recent government changes which allow employees such as cleaners and trades people to enter people’s homes, but not for family to visit.