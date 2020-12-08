Lincolnshire will struggle to get out of tier 3 lockdown in time for Christmas — and the numbers don’t look favourable according to health bosses.

Tony McGinty, assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said the county has just a few days left until the Government takes a new snapshot of figures ahead of its review of the tiers, due to be announced on December 16.

“We’re not out of the woods yet with Covid-19," he said.

"In the most recent seven days infection rates in Lincolnshire are worse than the England average.

“We are still struggling somewhat at county level, though those numbers are being held relatively high in a couple of districts still.”

The county was put into the toughest tier 3 restrictions on December 2 after case numbers spiked during the second lockdown.

According to the latest figures, Lincolnshire’s seven-day average is 234 per 100,000, compared with a national average of 149.

Boston and Lincoln are the two districts with the highest rates of coronavirus in Lincolnshire, and sit fifth and 12th out of all local authorities respectively.

Mr McGinty said the reasons for the high infection rates were varied. Boston saw more outbreaks in care homes, while Lincoln has had to deal with an increase in shopping and people going to work.

“At the moment, sadly, the numbers in Lincolnshire are speaking for themselves,” said Mr McGinty.

“That might suggest that Lincolnshire needs to stay in the tier that it is in to get more downward pressure on those numbers.

“Having said that, there are a few days at least to get [cases] down before the Government takes the snapshot of the numbers across the country to form the decisions that are then announced on December 16.”

“At the moment it’s looking like it would be difficult for the Government to decide that Lincolnshire is ready to go down a tier.”