Lincolnshire Council board to tackle coronavirus locally

Lincolnshire council leaders will take on responsiblity for the response to the coronavirus pandemic locally.

A new board of county and district members as well as key health, education and business leaders has been set up as the government moves on to its next phase of recovery from COVID-19.

The deputy director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council Tony McGinty said the new board will receive devolved powers from the Secretary of State to enable them to react to local outbreaks – though it’s not clear yet which powers those will be.