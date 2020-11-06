Lincolnshire County Council are requesting feedback on highways services from a panel that anyone living in the county can join.

The County Views panel was launched earlier this year to gather residents' views on council services, and help shape how those services are delivered.

In the third survey since the panel was launched, County Views members will be asked for their thoughts about Lincolnshire's roads.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (40485327)

Anyone living in Greater Lincolnshire can join the panel. Members are invited to complete a short survey of just five questions, three times a year.

Members may also be invited to take part other surveys, focus groups and workshops, and panel members can choose which they'd like to take part in, and how they'd like to be contacted.

In the latest survey, which runs from now until November 30, panel members are asked how they would rate the condition of the county's roads, what's important to them when it comes to road maintenance, and how well informed they feel about the highways service.

The results of the previous County Views surveys – which focused on the county's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and future plans for dementia care – are available on the LCC website.

Councillor Martin Hill, the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We provide our services for the benefit of residents and businesses in Lincolnshire, and so we launched the County Views panel as the most direct way of gathering feedback on those service to improve them.

"As the county prepares to face a second round of coronavirus restrictions as part of the second national lockdown, the panel's feedback from earlier this year will help us ensure we're supporting vulnerable residents and local businesses as best we can.

"With this latest survey, we're asking your opinions of our highways service. It's one of the largest services we provide, and we invest tens of millions in maintaining and improving our network every year, so we'd love your feedback on it."

To join the County Views panel now, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/countyviews or call 01522 553487.