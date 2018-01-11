Lincolnshire County Council chief executive resigns

Lincolnshire County Council’s Chief Executive, Tony McArdle, will be stepping down after over twelve years in the role.

He will hand over his formal responsibilities following February’s council meeting, but will continue work on some key projects whilst a new chief executive is appointed, until departing in the summer.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Tony joined the council in difficult times, and has been a key part of its transformation which has resulted in Lincolnshire being a high performing, innovative council recognised at a national level. I know I speak for many people when I say we have enjoyed working with him and wish him every success for the future.”

Tony said: “It’s been a terrific experience for me throughout the time that I have been here, but the time is right for a change and I want to make that change this year. Lincolnshire is a great authority and I am proud of all that’s been achieved working with officers and councillors. I will be leaving the council in good shape to meet its ambitions for the future.”