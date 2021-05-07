A Conservative candidate has retained his seat on Lincolnshire County Council.

Coun Bob Adams (Con) was up against Rob Shorrock (Lab) for the county councillor position for the Colsterworth rural division.

The Tory candidate won the majority with 1,984 votes, while Rob won over 600 voters.

The Lincolnshire County Council count at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre

Coun Adams said: "Thank you for the continued confidence in me and thank you for turning out an voting.

"I will continue with the work I've been doing in the last eight years."

Maintaining local roads remains a top priority for Bob alongside cost savings and efficiencies to keep council tax as low as possible.

Bob Adams

The turn out for the election was 35.9 per cent.