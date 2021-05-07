The leader of Lincolnshire County Council has retained his seat following the election, and is 'confident' the Conservatives 'will remain in control'.

Coun Martin Hill was up against Jan Hansen (Ind), also known as The Chocolate Man Hansen, and Paul Richardson (Lab) for the Folkingham Rural seat.

However, with a significant majority having gained 1,985 of the 3,361 votes, he has retained his seat on the council.

Martin Hill (46553738)

"I'm very pleased, it's a good result for me personally and it looks like county wide for the Conservative party, I am confident we will remain in control," said Coun Hill.

He has pledged to adhere to the Conservatives' principles in public service and ensure that truthfulness and honesty is upheld by all.

In the election there was a 43.2 per cent turn out with 3,372 ballot papers issued out of an electorate of 7,797.