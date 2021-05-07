The Conservatives have retained control over the Grantham West division.

Richard Davies (Con) has kept his seat on Lincolnshire County Council, following 12 previous years on the council and recently holding position of executive member for highways and transport.

He saw off opposition from Christopher Morgan (Green), with 196 votes, and Vi King (Lab), with 479, as coun Davies gained support from 1,153 residents.

Coun Richard Davies

"Thank you very much for trusting me to represent you, I'm looking forward to a busy four years," he said in a message to his voters.

The election saw a turnout of 30.9 per cent with 1,848 ballot papers issued to an electorate of 5,985.