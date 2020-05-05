Lincolnshire County Council helps transport operators amid coronavirus threat
Published: 13:41, 05 May 2020
| Updated: 13:42, 05 May 2020
Lincolnshire County Council is providing financial support for bus operators in the county to protect vital services and hundreds of local jobs.
Passenger numbers have dropped dramatically as people follow government advice to stay at home as much as possible.
To help support transport operators during this time, Lincolnshire County Council is paying companies between 85 and 100 per cent of the value of their contracts with the authority until at least the end of June 2020.
Read moreGranthamTraffic and TravelTransport
More by this authorMatthew Taylor