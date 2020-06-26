Lincolnshire County Council provide update on Grantham Southern Relief Road
Published: 15:00, 26 June 2020
Lincolnshire County Council’s highways boss said the Lincoln Eastern Bypass will be overbudget and late — again.
Councillor Richard Davies was updating the authority’s full council on a number of schemes across the county including the Grantham Southern Relief Road.
He said there had been initial delays to the Eastern Bypass but that it had later been put back on track and “progress has been good” due to the warmer weather.
Read moreGranthamTraffic and TravelTransport
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter