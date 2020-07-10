Lincolnshire enters eighth day without any coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals
Published: 16:43, 10 July 2020
| Updated: 16:44, 10 July 2020
There have been no new COVID-19 hospital deaths for eight days in Greater Lincolnshire – while care homes haven’t had any in two weeks.
The county entered its eighth consecutive day without any new coronavirus related hospital deaths on Friday.
NHS statistics updated this afternoon show there have been no further deaths reported at any of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)