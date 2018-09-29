Campaigners seeking a ‘People’s Vote’ took to Grantham market on Saturday, claiming support from shoppers.

However, news of their impending campaign sparked uproar on social media, with more than 60 predominantly hostile comments on the Journal’s Facebook page.

Their general theme was the ‘people’ have already voted, the EU supporters were ‘sore losers’ and they don’t understand democracy by not accepting the result.

However, John Bland, chair of the Lincolnshire European Movement told the Journal that both Remainers and Brexiteers agreed the government has “not been doing a good job negotiating Brexit.”

He accepted many feel the 2016 result should be “set in stone”, but “democracy is a fluid process and not defined by a single event.” The majority for Brexit was “narrow” and now people have a better idea of what it may involve, they should vote again.

Among the shoppers, Isabel Santo of Grantham supported Britain staying in the EU because she wanted people to be ‘united.’