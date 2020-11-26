Lincolnshire is among the counties facing the toughest government restrictions from next week, as England prepares to end the second national lockdown.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed the nation, explaining what life would look like across the country following the introduction of the new tier system on December 2.

Lincolnshire has been placed in Tier 3

What will Lincolnshire look like from December 2?

Under the tier three rules, non-essential shops and gyms will be able to reopen and outdoor sports will be able to return from December 2.

Hairdressers and personal care services will be allowed to reopen too - but any indoor group activities and classes will not be allowed to take place.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen in tiers one and two - but areas like Lincolnshire in tier three will be forced to remain as takeaway-only service.

Collective worship and weddings will also be able to continue and will be subject to social distancing.

Spectators will be allowed to attend some sporting events across England.

Educational settings such as universities, colleges and schools will remain open across England regardless of the local tier status.

Whilst the Rule of Six will return for tier one and two areas, people in Lincolnshire will not be able to mix households under the tier three status.

The tier system in full

People will however be able to meet in certain outdoor areas, following the Rule of Six guidelines.

The government are also allowing support bubbles to be expanded - if you are the only adult in your household you can form a support bubble with another household.

You will also be able to form a support bubble if you have a child under 1 or a child under 5 with a disability that needs continuous care.

Public buildings, such as libraries, community centres and halls will remain open across all three tiers, as well as allotments, recycling and waste centres, public toilets and car parks.

The government have described tier three as a 'very high alert.' It is reserved for areas 'with a very high or very rapidly rising level of infections.'