Lincolnshire farmers call on public to report hare coursing suspects

South Lincolnshire farmers are urging the public to help stop hare coursing by reporting suspected offenders to the police.

The National Farmer's Union (NFU) and Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) are advising families affected by threats and acts of violence, vandalism and theft, to seek help.

This urgent call follows a "surge" in hare coursing across South Lincolnshire in recent weeks, which has included threats, abuse and assaults on farmers, with one victim being knocked over in his own yard by a vehicle.

Hare coursing is illegal (54069208)

NFU members have reported being "plagued" on a daily basis by coursers, and have suffered huge damage to their crops and fields from vehicles being driven at high speeds.

Hare coursing is banned in the UK by the Hunting Act 2004, and offenders often travel large distances to course hares with gangs filming the chase for betting purposes.

An anonymous hare coursing victim said: "In just the last year I’ve been threatened multiple times, verbally abused and even knocked over in my own yard as they drove through like lunatics whilst trying to escape from neighbouring land."

They added: "I worry for the safety of others due to their recklessness in pursuit of ‘sport’, particularly my wife and baby daughter – even in our own yard."

LRSN head of charity, Amy Thomas, said: "The consequences of violence and criminal behaviour on victims can be very difficult to cope with and they affect different people in different ways.

"Facing a violent, abusive or threatening criminal on your own premises could have profound effects on the wellbeing of you, your family and staff, so having someone to talk to and to help your recovery from these traumatic experiences is where LRSN can help.

"We’re here to support Lincolnshire’s rural and farming community through all sorts of challenges; hare coursing incidents and their associated effects can be devastating, and we are here to listen and help."

People are being asked to look out for groups of vehicles parked in a rural area, such as a gateway to farmland, a greass verge, a farm track or bridle path.

The LRSN is also asking people to look out for vehicles travelling in convoy, people using binoculars to spot hares, or people walking around a field to scare a hare into the open.

If you see any of these things you should call 999 if hare coursing is taking place and take photos or videos if it is safe to do so.