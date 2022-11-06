Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Fire Aid puts spectacular bonfire and fireworks display on in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 19:19, 06 November 2022
 | Updated: 19:45, 06 November 2022

A spectacular fireworks and bonfire display returned to Gonerby this weekend.

The event, put on by Lincolnshire Fire Aid, wowed a large crowd at Belton Lane, Gonerby, on Saturday night.

The event raises thousands of pounds every year for the Fire Fighters Charity and other causes.

The bonfire and fireworks attracted lots of families. (60462929)
The event returned in 2021 after missing two years because of a waterlogged site and Covid.

The Silvermans enjoy the bonfire and fireworks. (60462947)
Fun at the bonfire and fireworks. (60462941)
The Gonerby bonfire. (60462939)
The spectacular fireworks over Grantham. (60462937)
The Lincolnshire Fire Aid event is a big attraction every year. (60462935)
Time for a selfie in front of the fire. (60462933)
Enjoying this year's fireworks display. (60462955)
The bonfire at Gonerby. (60462931)
Elliott and Paul Gadd at this year's event. (60462953)
Grace and Paula Webb enjoy the fireworks. (60462951)
Plenty of refreshments on offer at the Gonerby bonfire. (60462949)
Photos by Toby Roberts.

