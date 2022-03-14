Fire kit and equipment from Lincolnshire fire service is being sent to Ukraine to support firefighters on the frontline.

The UK charity Fire Aid and International Development is working with the National Fire Chiefs Council to co-ordinate donations of more than 5,000 items of fire and rescue equipment and PPE from fire services across the UK.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has contributed kit, including fire boots, masks and gas monitoring equipment, which are being sent in convoy to Ukraine via Poland.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (12295630)

Once the donations reach Ukraine, they will be used to support firefighters, emergency services and volunteers who are battling on the front-line, and having to deal with fires and other emergencies daily.

Executive councillor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Lindsey Cawrey (Con) said: "We’ve all seen how the Ukrainian people have had their lives shattered and many of us have donated money or supplies to help support those fleeing war.

"At the same time, emergency services and volunteers in the Ukraine still remain at the centre of conflict zones, protecting people and critical infrastructure."

She added: "Providing equipment to support them in the most horrendous circumstances, is something we can do to help. I hope when they see the equipment from fire services across the UK, they know we stand alongside them."

Mark Baxter, chief fire officer for Lincolnshire, added: "A wide range of equipment has been donated from fire services, mostly kit that was due to be replaced soon or that is surplus to requirements.

"We know that firefighters in Ukraine are facing daily fires and other emergencies on a severe scale, and often using old or damaged kit.

"These donations should make a real difference to their capabilities and efforts.”

The Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and FIA Foundation are supporting the deployment of these donations through funding as well as a public appeal on JustGiving.

If you wish to donate, the JustGiving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/KeepUkraineFireFightersSafe