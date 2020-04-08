Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue warn against bonfires

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have issued a warning about the dangers of having a bonfire during the current lockdown.

Firefighters in Lincolnshire were called to attend a number of fires in trees and hedges over the weekend, including one in Rippingale on Sunday April 6.

A statement from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue warns that those having bonfires are putting additional pressure on the emergency services.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (27998898)

Multiple Grantham residents have also reported local bonfires recently in areas such as on the Manthorpe estate and the allotments at the bottom of Earlesfield Lane.

Anne Powell, of Barrowby Gate, said: "I appreciate it is a nice day and we are on lockdown. But please can I ask you not to have bonfires, particularly with wet wood and any old junk, the smoke and fumes are horrible.

"Some of us are on lockdown for 12 weeks due to health reasons and can not go anywhere apart from our gardens. I’m asthmatic and a high risk for Covid-19 complications. Your smoke from the bonfire is making me ill. It’s a nice day and I would also like to enjoy my garden."

Dan Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "We understand how frustrating it can be for people spring cleaning and wanting to get rid of waste at home, but it's really important that you don't burn rubbish that should go in your household bins.

"If you have garden waste to burn, please only burn dry materials, and make sure you leave enough room so your bonfire is away from fences, trees, hedges and sheds.

"Never use petrol or paraffin to start a bonfire and don't leave it unattended. On windy days, fire can easily spread and get out of control, so please only have a bonfire if the conditions are still."

The fire service have also seen the number of false alarms from calls where people genuinely thought there was a fire, double in recent weeks. Most of these were from 'controlled burning' in gardens.

Dan added: "We have been attending a lot of bonfires that have been reported as real fires, which ties up our resources that may be needed elsewhere.

"If you are intending to burn dry garden waste, it's a good idea to let your neighbours know first."

READ MORE: Grantham area news

Read more FireGrantham