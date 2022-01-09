Lincolnshire's 3,000 Freemasons have pledged to be a major sponsor of this year's street art project.

The 2022 art trail will be supporting St Barnabas Hospice, and will include four-foot tall hearts in Lincoln and across the county.

Each town where the hospice has a physical presence, including Grantham, will have at least three hearts displayed.

Provincial grand master, Dave Wheeler, said: "Lincolnshire Freemasons’ decision to be a Presenting Partner for the 2022 HeART Trail reinforces our long-term commitment to the hospice movement in general and St Barnabas Hospice in particular.

"Our support for the hospice movement is, by extension, support for all those people in our communities whose lives are touched by its services; not only those suffering terminal illnesses, but also their families and friends.

"In this way, the money invested in being a Presenting Partner is an investment in making some of life’s most difficult times a little more tolerable."

Dave added: "For that reason, the St Barnabas Hospice choice of the heart as the artwork to symbolise its ongoing commitment to dignity and compassion in the end of life care is especially appropriate in the year of its 40th anniversary, and Lincolnshire’s 3,000 Freemasons are delighted to be associated with it."

In April, up to 40 hearts will be painted before being displayed across Lincolnshire as part of the art trail.

It is hoped that the trail will attract more than 500,000 visitors to the county, and is set to last from on Saturday, July 2, until Friday, September 16.