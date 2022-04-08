A Lincolnshire garden will be opening for nursing and health charities.

On Friday, April 15, Easton Walled Gardens will be opening for the National Garden Scheme.

The scheme gives visitors unique access to exceptional private gardens to raise money for a range of charities.

Ursula Cholmeley, owner and custodian of Easton Walled Gardens (55526979)

Franklin Roosevelt described Easton as a 'Dream of Nirvana...almost too good to be true.'

Half a century later the house was pulled down and the gardens were abandoned, but now visitors will be able to see the ongoing revival of the magnificent gardens.

Set in 12 acres of parkland with dramatic views, the C16 garden has Victorian embellishments, such as Italianate terraces, a yew tunnel, a cottage and vegetable gardens.

The River Witham also goes through the gardens, teeming with wildlife.

The gardens have been in the Cholmeley family for 14 generations.

Visitors are reminded to wear comfortable shoes suitable for country walking, and the upper gardens and tearoom are all wheelchair accessible.

For more information on Easton Walled Gardens and the National Garden Scheme visit http://www.eastonwalledgardens.co.uk/