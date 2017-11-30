Lincolnshire gritters being prepared for snow over next 24 hours

Gritters are being prepared as snow is forecast in the county over the next 24 hours.

The gritters will be making two runs, one mid-afternoon and a second overnight.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager, said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to keep local roads safe for people.

“We expect there to be freezing temperatures from this afternoon right through until mid-morning tomorrow, and there’s a strong possibility of snow in places, particularly in the Wolds and on higher ground.

“We’ll be making two gritting runs, but motorists need to remember that even gritted routes can be treacherous, so please do take extra care when out on the roads.

“This is particularly true at the moment, because there is a lot of water about, which could wash the salt off the carriageway in places.

“We’ll be monitoring the situation around the clock, and our team will be on-hand to take further action if needed.”

The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads. They also ensure there is treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals where possible.

For more on the county council’s gritting operations, including a map showing the county’s gritting routes, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather.

For updates on the gritting teams’ work, follow @LincsCC_Roads on Twitter.