Lincolnshire gritters ready to hit the roads as freezing weather arrives

The county’s gritters are ready to roll again this weekend with freezing temperatures forecast.

The gritters will be on call around the clock, ready to hit the road whenever needed. The county is expected to experience prolonged periods of freezing temperatures from tonight (Thursday) onwards, so the team will be making multiple runs over the next few days.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager, said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to keep local roads safe for people. We’re going to have some wintry weather over the next few days, and there is the potential for rain or even snow on Sunday.

“Our gritters will be making multiple runs, but people need to recognise that although salt is a big help, even gritted routes can be treacherous, so please do take extra care when out on the roads.

“People should also be aware that we do not routinely grit footpaths, so these could be particularly slippery.

“You can find advice on how to safely clear snow and ice from outside your property and public spaces on our website.

“We’ll be monitoring the situation around the clock, and posting regular updates on our Twitter account, @LincsCC_Roads.”

The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads. They also ensure there is treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals where possible.

For more on the county council’s gritting operations, including a map showing the county’s gritting routes, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk