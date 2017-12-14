Lincolnshire gritters used more than 4,200 tons of salt on roads over the weekend

Have your say

Lincolnshire’s gritters have covered a distance equal to a trip to the South Pole and back over the last few days.

Between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, the team carried out 11 full runs covering a total of 20,630 miles.

During that time, they used over 4,210 tons of salt – the equivalent of 21 blue whales in terms of weight.

The team’s efforts have been applauded by the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Martin Hill.

Coun Hill said: “The gritters really have gone above and beyond over the last few days.

“They’ve been out in the middle of the night, making back-to-back runs in treacherous conditions to make sure the roads are clear for the morning rush hour.

“Their efforts have not only kept the county moving, they have kept thousands of people safe on the roads.

“And for that, they deserve our thanks.”

The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads. They also ensure there is treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals where possible.

For more on the county council’s gritting operations, including a map showing the county’s gritting routes, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather.

For the latest news from the gritting team, follow @Lincs_Roads on Twitter.