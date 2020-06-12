Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire health boss calls for two metre distance rule to remain

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 11:12, 12 June 2020
 | Updated: 11:30, 12 June 2020

The two metre distance rule in place to tackle coronavirus should be kept for “as long as we can” the county’s health boss has said.

But MPs are calling for social distancing to be reduced in order to help the economy.

They are calling for it to be reduced to one metre, which would be in line with World Health Organisation rules and guidance from The Lancet Medical Journal.

