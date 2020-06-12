Lincolnshire health boss calls for two metre distance rule to remain
Published: 11:12, 12 June 2020
| Updated: 11:30, 12 June 2020
The two metre distance rule in place to tackle coronavirus should be kept for “as long as we can” the county’s health boss has said.
But MPs are calling for social distancing to be reduced in order to help the economy.
They are calling for it to be reduced to one metre, which would be in line with World Health Organisation rules and guidance from The Lancet Medical Journal.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter