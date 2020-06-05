Lincolnshire health bosses say people should not wait until June 15 to wear face masks on public transport
Published: 10:41, 05 June 2020
| Updated: 10:55, 05 June 2020
People should start wearing face coverings sooner than the government’s new rules, say health bosses.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced during the government’s briefing that from June 15 it would be compulsory to wear basic masks on public transport – with those who don’t facing fines and removal.
The move lines up with the next wave of pupils returning to schools and businesses opening.
