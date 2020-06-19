Lincolnshire health chief says 11 days without deaths from coronavirus in hospitals is 'incredibly positive'
Published: 15:40, 19 June 2020
| Updated: 15:42, 19 June 2020
Official figures show there have now been 11 consecutive days without any additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.
Friday’s government statistics show that the county’s hospital deaths remained at 140.
There were also no deaths in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust, leaving that figure at 115.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter