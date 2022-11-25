Health services across Lincolnshire will not be affected as nurses stage their first strike in 100 years.

The Royal College of Nurses members will walk-out on December 15 and 20 in a dispute with the Government over depreciating pay, worsening working pressures and persistent staff shortages that compromise patient care.

The RCN has said that the Governement's refusal to negotiate has led to this decision but officials say they cannot afford a 19% pay rise.

Emergency treatment will be provided by nurses.

While many organisations across the country will be affected by the walk-out, none of the Lincolnshire trusts are affected. East Midlands Ambulance Service does feature on the list of affected organisations.

A RCN spokesman said: "It’s the Government’s refusal to come to the negotiating table that has forced us into this position.

"The power lies in ministers’ hands to stop strike action going ahead by agreeing to serious talks that address our members’ dispute. Our offer of formal negotiations was declined and instead ministers have done nothing more than invite this strike action.

"This is very much a last resort, it’s borne out of a desire by nursing staff to be properly valued by Ministers just as they are valued by the public and their patients, and its objective ultimately is to actually protect patients and ensure they have access to care and treatment when they need it, care and treatment that’s safe and effective and that’s delivered by properly-staffed workforce, not one that is constantly short-handed, exhausted and frustrated.

"No nurse wants to go on strike, but the Government’s indifference to the health and care workforce crisis and poor pay has left us with no choice.

"The reality is that every single day in the NHS there simply aren’t enough nursing staff and other clinical staff to provide patients and service users with consistently good and safe standards of care, and that’s what our members will be standing up for."